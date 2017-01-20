WUSA
What's On WUSA9 Sports! 1/21-1/22! Patriots, Steelers & Georgetown!

WUSA 5:30 PM. EST January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!

The AFC Championship airs Sunday night!  Who will move on to Super Bowl 51!  Steelers @ Patriots showdown! 
Will it be Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger that leads their team to victory?

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, January 21

12-2 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Vanderbilt @ Florida

2-4 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Texas @ Kansas

4-6 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Arizona @ UCLA


Sunday, January 22

1-2 p.m.  CBS Sports Spectacular:  Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League

2-4 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Georgetown @ Xavier

4-4:30 p.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m.  Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

