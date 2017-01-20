What's On WUSA9 Sports! 1/21-1/22! Patriots, Steelers & Georgetown!

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots drops back to pass in the second half during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, PA (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Sargent, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!

The AFC Championship airs Sunday night! Who will move on to Super Bowl 51! Steelers @ Patriots showdown!

Will it be Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger that leads their team to victory?

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows :

Saturday, January 21

12-2 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Vanderbilt @ Florida

2-4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Texas @ Kansas

4-6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Arizona @ UCLA





Sunday, January 22

1-2 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League

2-4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Georgetown @ Xavier

4-4:30 p.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

