AFC Championship. (GRAPHIC: TEGNA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 Sports!

The AFC Championship is here!

NFL showdown on Sunday, January 21!

The Jacksonville Jaguars take on The New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Who will claim victory and advance to Super Bowl LII?

Patriots remain strong and hope to compete for their sixth Super Bowl title. The question everyone is asking though -- does Tom Brady have a hand injury? Jacksonville is coming off a victory upset over Pittsburgh. Will they move on to their first Super Bowl game?

Here is WUSA9's sports schedule for January 20-21, 2018:

Saturday, January 20

12-2 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Villanova at Connecticut

2-4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Texas at West Virginia

4-6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Arizona at Stanford

Sunday, January 21

NOTE: On Sunday, WUSA9 is preempting CBS Sports Spectacular from 12-1 p.m. in order to air children's E/I programming. CBS Sports Spectacular will air late night at 2:35 a.m.

1-2 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: NFL Championship Chase

2-3 p.m. The NFL Today

3-6:30 p.m. The AFC Championship: Jacksonville at New England

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. The James Brown Show

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

2:35-3:35 a.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: Lucas Oil Pro-Pulling League

© 2018 WUSA-TV