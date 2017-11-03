WUSA
Close
Weather Alert Coastal Flood Advisory
Close

What's On WUSA9 Sports! 11/4-11/5! Ravens, Cowboys, Titans & Chiefs

WUSA 4:26 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WUSA9 sports!

Saturday NCAA football doubleheader!  South Carolina goes against Georgia at 3:30 p.m.  Both teams are hot! Gamecocks are 6-2 and The Bulldogs are undefeated at 8-0.  SEC East #1 vs. SEC East #2!  Who will claim victory? In prime at 8 p.m., LSU at Alabama battle it out!  Ranked #1 in The SEC West and undefeated, will The Crimson Tide improve to 9-0? Tune in to find out!  The LSU Tigers hope to make this their 4th straight win.

On Sunday starting at 1 p.m., Baltimore at Tennessee and Kansas City at Dallas air back-to-back!  The Ravens are coming off their Thursday Night Football win against Miami and The Titans return after a bye week. At 4:25 p.m., it will be Kansas City at Dallas.  The Chiefs are 1st in The AFC West with a record of 6-2.  The Cowboys at 4-3 are currently 2nd in The NFC East!  Will Dallas make this their 3rd straight win or will Kansas City become 7-2?

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, November 4

1:30-2:30 p.m.  CBS Sports Spectacular:  DR1 Racing Presents The DHL Champions

2:30-3 p.m.  College Football:  The Drive To Atlanta

3-3:30 p.m.  College Football Today

3:30-7 p.m.  NCAA Football:  South Carolina at Georgia

8-11 p.m.  NCAA Football:  LSU at Alabama

Sunday, November 5

12-1 p.m.  The NFL Today

1-4:25 p.m.  NFL Football:  Baltimore at Tennessee

4:25-7:30 p.m.  NFL Football:  Kansas City at Dallas

12:05-12:35 a.m.  The James Brown Show

12:35-1:05 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

 

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories