What's On WUSA9 Sports! 1/14-1/15! Patriots & Texans!

WUSA 4:50 PM. EST January 13, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!

NFL football heats up!  The AFC Divisional Playoff Game airs Saturday night!   New England hosts Houston in a match-up not to be missed!  Tom Brady and The Patriots were strong in regular season -- how will they perform in their first playoff game in 2017?  Winner moves on to The AFC Championship on January 22.

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, January 14

1-3:30 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Texas A&M @ Mississippi State

3:30-4 p.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

4:30-5:30 p.m.  PBR:  15/15 Bucking Battle Chicago Invitational

7:30-8pm  The NFL Today

8-11 p.m.  AFC Divisional Playoff Game:  Houston @ New England

Sunday, January 15

1:30-4 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Michigan State @ Ohio State

4-4:30 p.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m.  Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

 

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


