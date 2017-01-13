What's On WUSA9 Sports! 1/14-1/15! Patriots & Texans!

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots drops back to pass in the second half during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Sargent, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!

NFL football heats up! The AFC Divisional Playoff Game airs Saturday night! New England hosts Houston in a match-up not to be missed! Tom Brady and The Patriots were strong in regular season -- how will they perform in their first playoff game in 2017? Winner moves on to The AFC Championship on January 22.

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:

Saturday, January 14

1-3:30 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Texas A&M @ Mississippi State

3:30-4 p.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

4:30-5:30 p.m. PBR: 15/15 Bucking Battle Chicago Invitational

7:30-8pm The NFL Today

8-11 p.m. AFC Divisional Playoff Game: Houston @ New England

Sunday, January 15

1:30-4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Michigan State @ Ohio State

4-4:30 p.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

