What's On WUSA9 Sports! 1/14-1/15! Patriots & Texans!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!
NFL football heats up! The AFC Divisional Playoff Game airs Saturday night! New England hosts Houston in a match-up not to be missed! Tom Brady and The Patriots were strong in regular season -- how will they perform in their first playoff game in 2017? Winner moves on to The AFC Championship on January 22.
WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:
Saturday, January 14
1-3:30 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Texas A&M @ Mississippi State
3:30-4 p.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
4:30-5:30 p.m. PBR: 15/15 Bucking Battle Chicago Invitational
7:30-8pm The NFL Today
8-11 p.m. AFC Divisional Playoff Game: Houston @ New England
Sunday, January 15
1:30-4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Michigan State @ Ohio State
4-4:30 p.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime
12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
