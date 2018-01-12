What's On WUSA9 Sports! 1/13-1/14! Patriots & Steelers!

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - NFL Divisional Playoffs on WUSA9!
Who will advance to the next round?
New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars all hope to have a spot in The AFC Championship on January 21, 2018!
Here is WUSA 9's sports schedule for January 13-14, 2018:
Saturday, January 13
1-3:30 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Florida at Ole Miss
3:30-4 p.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
7:30-8 p.m. The NFL Today
8-11 p.m. AFC Divisional Playoff: Tennessee at New England
NOTE: Inside College Basketball is preempted from 12:30-1 p.m. due to children's E/I programming.
Sunday, January 14
12-1 p.m. The NFL Today
1-4:30 p.m. AFC Divisional Playoff: Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
4:30-6:30 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Northwestern at Indiana
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. James Brown Show
12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
© 2018 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs