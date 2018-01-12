WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

What's On WUSA9 Sports! 1/13-1/14! Patriots & Steelers!

WUSA 5:05 PM. EST January 12, 2018

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - NFL Divisional Playoffs on WUSA9!

Who will advance to the next round?  

New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars all hope to have a spot in The AFC Championship on January 21, 2018!

Here is WUSA 9's sports schedule for January 13-14, 2018:

Saturday, January 13

1-3:30 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Florida at Ole Miss

3:30-4 p.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

7:30-8 p.m.  The NFL Today

8-11 p.m.  AFC Divisional Playoff:  Tennessee at New England

NOTE:  Inside College Basketball is preempted from 12:30-1 p.m. due to children's E/I programming.

Sunday, January 14

12-1 p.m.  The NFL Today

1-4:30 p.m.  AFC Divisional Playoff:  Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

4:30-6:30 p.m.  NCAA Men's Basketball:  Northwestern at Indiana

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m.  James Brown Show

12:05-12:35 a.m.  In Depth With Graham Bensinger

 

 

© 2018 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories