What's On WUSA9 Sports! 1/13-1/14! Patriots & Steelers!

PITTSBURGH, PA-OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots drops back to pass in the second half during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on October 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh, PA (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Sargent, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - NFL Divisional Playoffs on WUSA9!

Who will advance to the next round?

New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars all hope to have a spot in The AFC Championship on January 21, 2018!

Here is WUSA 9's sports schedule for January 13-14, 2018:

Saturday, January 13

1-3:30 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Florida at Ole Miss

3:30-4 p.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

7:30-8 p.m. The NFL Today

8-11 p.m. AFC Divisional Playoff: Tennessee at New England

NOTE: Inside College Basketball is preempted from 12:30-1 p.m. due to children's E/I programming.

PITTSBURGH, PA-OCTOBER 02: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass in the first half during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field on October 2, 2016 in Pittsburgh, PA (Photo: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin K. Aller, 2016 Getty Images)

Sunday, January 14

12-1 p.m. The NFL Today

1-4:30 p.m. AFC Divisional Playoff: Jacksonville at Pittsburgh

4:30-6:30 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Northwestern at Indiana

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. James Brown Show

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

© 2018 WUSA-TV