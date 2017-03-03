What's On WUSA 9 Sports! 3/4-3/5! Thurman vs. Garcia boxing!

Boxing gloves. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Boxing returns as Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia take to the ring. Two unbeaten champions! Who will claim victory on March 4!

NCAA men's basketball tripleheader airs Saturday and Sunday! Only one week left until The Championship Selection Show on March 12! Every game counts to make it into The Big Dance!

WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows :

Saturday, March 4

12-2 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Kentucky @ Texas A&M

2-4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Notre Dame @ Louisville

4-6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Arizona @ Arizona State

9-11 p.m. Showtime Championship Boxing on CBS: Thurman vs. Garcia

Sunday, March 5

12-2 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Cincinnati @ Connecticut

2-4:30 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Missouri Valley Conference Championship

4:30-6:30 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Big Ten Wildcard: Purdue @ Northwestern

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

