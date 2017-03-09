What's On WUSA 9 Sports! 3/11-3/12! Big Ten & Selection Show

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!
NCAA men’s basketball conference championships are underway! The Selection Show airs Sunday. Who will be invited to The Big Dance? Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Mount St. Mary’s are in! Will any other local teams make the cut? Tune in Sunday to find out!
WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:
Note: Games will be updated once confirmed.
Saturday, March 11
Special Note: Children’s E/I programming will air from 12-1 p.m. CBS sports programming is preempted.
1-6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Big Ten Semi-Finals:
Game #1: Teams TBA
Bridge Show
Game #2: Teams TBA
6-8 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Mountain West Championship: Teams TBA
Sunday, March 12
12-12:30 p.m. Inside College Basketball
12:30-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Atlantic 10 Championship: Teams TBA
3-5:30 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Big Ten Championship: Teams TBA
5:30-7 p.m. NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime
12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
