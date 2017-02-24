What's On WUSA 9 Sports! 2/25-2/26! Duke @ Miami!

Sports programming on WUSA9!
NCAA men's basketball heats up! Only two weekends left before the conference championships! Every game counts! CBS Championship Selection Show airs March 12! Will your team make the cut?
WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:
Saturday, February 25
12-2 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: SMU @ Connecticut
2-4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Florida @ Kentucky
4-6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Duke @ Miami
Sunday, February 26
1-1:30 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular (JIP)
NOTE: CBS Sports Spectacular will be joined in progress due to children's E/I programming scheduled from 12:30-1 p.m.
1:30-2 p.m. Inside College Basketball
2-4 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Syracuse @ Louisville
4-6 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Big Ten Wildcard: Wisconsin @ Michigan State
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime
12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
