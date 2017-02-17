What's On WUSA 9 Sports! 2/18-2/19! Maryland @ Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Sports programming on WUSA9!
NCAA Men's basketball is only weeks away from the NCAA Selection Show! Who will make it into The Big Dance?
Kansas takes on Baylor on Saturday and Maryland plays Wisconsin on Sunday. Melo Trimble scored a career-high 32 points on Wednesday! How will he perform against The Badgers?
WUSA9's sports schedule is as follows:
Saturday, February 18
1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Kansas @ Baylor
3-6 p.m. Genesis Open
Sunday, February 19
12-1 p.m. PBR: Frontier Communications Iron Cowboy
1-3 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball: Big Ten Wildcard: Maryland @ Wisconsin
3-6:30 p.m. Genesis Open
11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. Game On Overtime
12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger
