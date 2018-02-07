What to watch: 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 06: View of the Olympic rings at the Athletes' Village during previews of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 6, 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) (Photo: Alexander Hassenstein, 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - The 2018 Winter Olympics.

Do you really know what you're watching in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics?

Let me be the first to tell you curling is does not mean curling your hair ladies!

The Olympics are in PyeongChang, South Korea this year.

If you want to watch the opening ceremony live, I hope you are a morning person!

Grab your cup of coffee and tune in—6am EST February 9th to be exact.

Now to the most important aspect of the Olympics— the sports!

There are a total of 15 sports in the Winter Olympics: alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping, snowboarding, and speed skating.

This will be the first Olympics in history to host more than 100 medal events.

Here are the most popular sports to watch out for:

Alpine skiing

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 28: Hig Roberts of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Giant Slalom on January 28, 2018 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) (Photo: Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom, 2018 Getty Images)

In a nutshell, alpine skiing is comprised of four different components, all of which include flying down a hill, making it a super exhilarating experience to watch for all of us at home.

Keep your eyes peeled for Mikaela Shriffrin, an Olympic gold medalist. She is due for another win at this year's games.

Biathlon

Martin Fourcade of France (1) competes in the Men 15 km Mass Start Competition of the IBU World Cup Biathlon in Anterselva (Antholz) on January 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI, This content is subject to copyright.)

A combination of biotin and marathon... nope not quite. This sport is a combination of skiing and rifle-shooting. That's quite the interesting duo. I'll be sure to tune in to this event.

Watch out for three-time Olympian Lowell Bailey. He is trying to acquire Team USA's first-ever Olympic Biathlon medal in PyeongChang. U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!

Curling

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: Team USA curlers participate in festivities during the 100 Days Out 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Celebration - Team USA in Times Square on November 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images for USOC) (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

Rumor has it, this is everyone's favorite! I cannot wrap my head around curling, and I think that is what makes it so intriguing to watch. There are four players on each of the two teams facing off.

The match occurs on a sheet of ice with a target, "the house" at each end. According to Team USA's site, each team member takes on a role, a lead, second, vice and skip.

From there, each player takes a turn throwing two "rocks" (44 lb. granite stones) toward their team's house. After all 16 stones are tossed, or as curlers say "delivered," the score for that round is calculated.

Scores are decided on how close the team's stones are located to the center of their house. But what about the brooms? Players have two types of brooms, a brush and a long bristled brush.

Players sweep the brooms to further increase the distance traveled by the rock or shift its direction. Simple enough right?

Be sure to watch Team USA's lead, John Shuster, who will appear in his fifth Olympics in PyeongChang.

Figure skating

SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 07: Nathan Chen skates in the Smucker's Skating Spectacular during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 7, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Photo: Matthew Stockman, 2018 Getty Images)

There is nothing like the sport of figure skating. It's peaceful to watch skaters glide across the ice in such an angelic way. They make it seem so effortless! Someone to keep an eye out for—Nathan Chen.

Chen goes into these games as the only undefeated male figure skater this season after ringing in the most renowned victory by an American since the Sochi Olympics.

Ice hockey

PLYMOUTH, MI - APRIL 07: The U.S. watches their flag rise after a 3-2 OT win over Canada in the gold medal game at the 2017 IIHF Woman's World Championships at USA Hockey Arena on April 7, 2017 in Plymouth, MI. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

The polar opposite (no pun intended) of figure skating—ice hockey. As a hockey fan, I believe this is the most fun to watch.

NHL players return to their homelands to face-off against each other or their conference rivals in the league. It sure is something seeing two foes shove each other against the glass.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but this year the NHL will not partake in the Winter Olympics.

Unfortunately that means we will not see the Alex Ovechkin vs. Sidney Crosby matchup.

Who knows what to expect from the men's team. We could be in for a treat.

This also allows the women's team to be more in the center of attention. Who else is excited to watch the iconic USA vs. Canada match-up?

Snowboarding

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: A snowboarder makes a jump during the 100 Days Out 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics Celebration - Team USA in Times Square on November 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for USOC) (Photo: Mike Stobe, 2017 Getty Images)

Get ready to see top athletes shred some serious gnar! In the past, Olympic medalist Shaun White has had all the spotlight.

This year there's a new name to focus on– 17-year-old Chloe Kim. Kim plans to do big things for Team USA.

Kim was the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s and sits at the top of the world rankings for snowboarding. Look out for this young lady in the half-pipe event.

© 2018 WUSA-TV