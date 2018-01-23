Welcome to I street

Jan 13, 2018; Springfield, MA, USA; The Gonzaga College High School, DC Purple Eagles pose for a team photo after the game against Sacred Heart High School, CT Hearts at Springfield College. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gregory Fisher, Gregory Fisher)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - This week’s edition of 9-Cribs features the Varsity Boys’ basketball team at Gonzaga College High School.

Gonzaga has one of the top basketball programs in the DC area.

Just last year they won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Tournament, the District of Columbia State Championship, and the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.

Senior Allin Blunt started out the tour by showing us his locker, which included his “handy” brush.

“Gotta have the waves showing”, Blunt said.

The tour was continued by William Turgeon, who wears number eleven on his jersey.

He shared with our team that eleven is the same number his dad wore at the University of Kansas, and that’s why he chose to wear that number.

Last but not least, we were introduced to “Musclehead Dread”, also known as Myles Dread.

Dread is the only player on the team that not only has a locker but an entire area.

His teammates joked that he presses people out and that’s why keeps the whole area to himself.

Dread wears the number twenty-four because he looks up to former NBA star Kobe Bryant.

With a 17-1 record, Myles Dread is doing a good job of channeling his inner Kobe to lead the Purple Eagles to a victorious season.



