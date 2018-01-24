Unusual quartet of celebrities team up for PepsiCo Super Bowl ad

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available. Actor Morgan Freeman poses in the trophy room. 27522_012 (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner Image) (Photo: John Sciulli, 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) - Morgan Freeman gazes into a mirror and tries to say a tongue twister. Just then Missy Elliott strides in to coach him up.

Next Peter Dinklage gazes into a mirror trying a different tongue twister. And just then Busta Rhymes arrives to help.

That’s the Super Bowl ad teaser that will go online Wednesday morning for MTN DEW ICE and Doritos Blaze, two new PepsiCo products that have recently hit store shelves and that will share a dueling presence on the Super Bowl.

The tongue twisters are tongue-in-cheek — and so is the tone of the teaser. Freeman represents MTN DEW ICE and Dinklage represents Doritos Blaze in classic grudge-match style.

They already glowered at one another in another teaser for their paired Super Bowl ad and this new teaser doubles the celebrities.

Here's the first teaser:

And it will all lead up to a 60-second ad that PepsiCo says will mark the first time one company will advertise two of its trademarks back-to-back in one Super Bowl commercial.

Doritos was not in the Super Bowl last year but ended a 10-year run of its “Crash the Super Bowl” campaign in the 2016 game. Mountain Dew also last advertised in that Super Bowl with its loved-and-hated “puppymonkeybaby” ad.

Doritos Blaze is a new flavor that brings heat while MTN DEW ICE is lemon-lime flavored with a splash of juice. Think of it as fire versus ice, Dinklage versus Freeman.

