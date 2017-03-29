University of Maryland's Melo Trimble declares for the NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY - Melo Trimble #2 of the Maryland Terrapins against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half during the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional March 24, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - He led his team to three NCAA Tournament appearances, but University of Maryland guard Melo Trimble won't try for a fourth.

The junior declared for the draft today and has hired an agent. By hiring an agent he is unable to return to school if he finds he's not in high demand.

The three-time All-Big ten selection put his name in the hat for the 2015 draft after his blockbuster freshman year, but didn't hire an agent then and returned to College Park.

In a statement released by the school, Trimble said he's "confident and excited to pursue an opportunity to play in the NBA."

The NBA Draft will take place June 22.

