Trainer who worked alongside Larry Nassar no longer with USA Gymnastics

Jan 19, 2018; Lansing , MI, USA; A tear falls from the eye of Larry Nassar as he is confronted by Trenea Gonzcar. . Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith, USA TODAY NETWORK)

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) - A trainer who worked closely with former gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and was criticized by one of the women he sexually abused for not protecting athletes is no longer working for USA Gymnastics, according to an email obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

Debbie Van Horn’s tenure with the federation ended Monday, the email said. It was sent to USA Gymnastics staff by Mark McCreary, the federation’s chief administrative officer, and titled “Notice.” The email did not specify if she had been fired or if she’d resigned.

On Tuesday, 2010 world team member Mattie Larson said in court that Van Horn had been in the room “many of the times” that Nassar abused her.

“If a trainer, a professional trainer doesn’t say anything about it, I should trust her. At least, that’s what I thought,” said Larson, who said Nassar began abusing her when she was 14 and continued until she stopped doing elite gymnastics.

USA Gymnastics did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon from USA TODAY Sports.

Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison Thursday in Michigan after pleading guilty to seven state charges of sexually assaulting girls. He already had been sentenced to 60 years after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges.

More than 150 girls and women have said they were abused by Nassar, including Olympic champions Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Jordyn Wieber. They have criticized USA Gymnastics for not having more oversight over Nassar, and not being more proactive in addressing the culture that allowed him to prey on young gymnasts.

Until this week, the only person who had lost his job was former CEO and president Steve Penny, who was forced to resign last March under pressure from the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Van Horn had worked for USA Gymnastics since 1988, and her most recent title was director of sports medicine services.

“Effective, January 22, 2018, Debbie Van Horn is no longer employed with USA Gymnastics,” McCreary wrote in the email. “We wish her well in her new endeavors. In the interim, Jamie Broz will be taking on those duties.”

The email then directs any questions or further correspondence to Renee Jamison, USA Gymnastics’ director of administration and Olympic relations.

