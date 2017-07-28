Top 5 Redskins rookie pranks

In 2009, veterans Albert Haynesworth and Cornelius Griffin tied multiple rookies to a goalpost and each other. (Photo: Washington Redskins)

RICHMOND, VA - Poor rookies really have to earn their stripes in football, or any sport for that matter: carrying helmets, pads, water bottles and more. We got to thinking in the WUSA9 sports department about some of the best prank-filled moments and here's our unofficial top 5.

At number 5, 2002 first round draft pick Patrick Ramsey was tied to a goalpost after practice one day during training camp, and left alone to swelter in the Carlisle, Pennsylvania heat.

The quarterback was supposed to be the future of the franchise. Instead he withered on the vine, or literally a goalpost.

RELATED: Mom, son enjoy 27th straight Redskins training camp together

In 2009, veterans Albert Haynesworth and Cornelius Griffin upped the goal post ante and tied multiple rookies to it and each other, including defensive difference-maker Brian Orakpo.

At number 3, this prank went a little too far when linebacker Lavar Arrington smashed a shaving cream pie into first-rounder Sean Taylor's face; Problem was, it had menthol in it and the shaving cream burned.

Taylor claimed he was temporarily blinded. Not the prank reaction anyone was hoping for, for the QB killer.

This one had us laughing out loud three years ago and gets us going today, too. Kicker Zach Hocker's rookie prank was less hurtful and more hilarious. It really doesn't need an explanation.

And number 1 is the yin and the yang of the training camp talent show. Rookie Su'a Cravens didn't fare so well last year and got booed off the stage.

But Nila Kasitati's rendition of John Legend's "All of Me" turned the tables, it's a reverse prank that had everybody cheering, not jeering.

Rookies are often made to sing the Fight Song, because vets know fans expect players to know every word.

© 2017 WUSA-TV