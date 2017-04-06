WOW! Tim Tebow Hits Home Run in First at Bat

Tim Tebow hits a home run in his first at-bat with the Columbia Fireflies on April 6, 2017. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tim Tebow did not take long to make a big impression with his new minor league baseball team, hitting a home run in his first at-bat with the Columbia Fireflies.

Tebow made his debut Thursday night at Sprit Communication Park against the Augusta Greenjackets. In his first appearance, he drove a pitch over the left-field fence with a runner on for a two run score.

He actually paused at second base, perhaps not sure that he'd done it. The third base coach then motioned for him to keep running.

Needless to say, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

He grounded out in his next at bar.

PHOTOS: Tim Tebow Makes Debut with Columbia Fireflies

The multi-sports star is hoping that if he's a success here, he'll eventually make it to the big leagues. He's spent months with the Mets organization (which the Fireflies are a part of) honing and refining his skills.

Tebow actually hasn't played baseball since he was in high school. When he was in college, he focused solely on football, never trying out for the Florida Gators baseball team.

The Heisman Trophy winner won two national title with the team, then got drafted by the Denver Broncos, and spent several years in the NFL, mainly as a backup.

He then switched to broadcasting, where he's served as an analyst with ESPN's SEC Network.

