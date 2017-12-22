Tickets as low as $6 for Redskins final home game

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2014 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Washington Redskin's will play their last home game of 2017 against the Broncos this Sunday—and tickets are going for as low as $6!

Its not that surprising that the tickets are this cheap. Since the Redskins and the Broncos are out of the playoffs, and the game is on Christmas Eve, the demand for the tickets just is not there.

On StubHub on Friday, there were a few Upper Deck standing-room-only tickets from $6.78 to $7 and seated tickets for just $8.

What else can you get for that price? You can get a burrito at Chipotle, five tacos at Taco Bell, a foot-long at Subway, movie tickets, and much more.

RELATED: Redskins Thanksgiving tickets cheaper than the movies

Some seats are still a pretty penny. Tickets in the lower deck are going for as much as $999.

© 2017 WUSA-TV