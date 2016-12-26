Terrapin fans enjoy the sights and sounds of the Quick Lane Bowl game in Detroit.

By Michelle R. Martinelli

Detroit — It didn’t take much to convince Maryland alumnus Vince Ruminski to travel to Detroit to watch his team play in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Hailing from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Ruminski exchanged a couple emails with his college buddy, Baltimore resident Mark Huston, bouncing around the idea. It was a great chance for a small reunion while cheering on the Terrapins as they face Boston College at Ford Field on Monday.

“Mark said he was in, and I said, ‘What the heck? I’ll go,’” Ruminski said before the game.

Although they’re the only two of their college friends to come, they made sure to remind everyone what they’re missing out on — mostly, an indoor Maryland game in the dead of winter.

“We had about 10 people we just texted to remind them we’re here and they’re not,” Huston said jokingly. “It was hard for everyone else to get away, but I think even our wives wanted us to leave town.”

Ruminski and Huston are just two of more than 100 people who gathered at Punch Bowl Social in downtown Detroit before the bowl game. Fans enjoyed drinks, lunch and a few games of bowling with the Maryland cheerleaders and the mascot, Testudo.

While the bowl game offers a chance to reunite with old friends, some fans, like Baltimore resident Keith Scroggins, are longtime season ticket holders who go to as many of the Terps’ games as possible.

With the exception of two, Scroggins has been to every Maryland bowl game since 2001 and said he loves the atmosphere surrounding postseason matchups with jovial fans draped in Terps apparel. He’s also not surprised by the large turnout for the pregame party.

“It’s always a good contingent of people,” he said. “Of course, if it’s in Florida, it’s a bigger contingent, but I hadn’t been to Detroit in a while and thought, ‘It’s cold in Baltimore so that isn’t going to bother me.’”

Between the clusters of animated and dedicated alumni were players’ families, with a similar desire to support the team and an emotional connection to the seniors who will play their last game in a Maryland uniform.

Lani Redinger, Terps senior quarterback Perry Hills’ sister, rarely missed a game in years past. But this season, she and her nearly eight-month-old son, Bodhi, will attend their first Maryland game of the year.

“We’re very excited, and I wouldn’t miss it for anything,” Redinger said. “I texted [Hills] this morning and just told him to relax and have fun.”