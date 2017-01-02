Terps' Brionna Jones named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

Dec 29, 2016; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins center Brionna Jones (42) brings the ball up court against the Connecticut Huskies at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rafael Suanes, Rafael Suanes)

By Michelle R. Martinelli

For the second time this season and in her career, the conference named Maryland senior center Brionna Jones Co-Big Ten Player of the Week as she continues to lead the No. 3 Terrapins with 18.3 points per game.

This weekly honor — which she shares with Michigan sophomore center Hallie Thome — comes on the heels of the Terps’ (13-1, 1-0 Big Ten) conference opening 83-72 win over Minnesota on Sunday and a close but heartbreaking loss to No. 1 Connecticut on Thursday at the XFINITY Center.

Against the Golden Gophers (9-6, 0-2), Jones led Maryland on the road with 27 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

As the Terps tried to make a comeback run against the top-ranked Huskies (13-0), she netted 19 points — shooting 85.7 percent from the field — while adding 13 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Additionally, nine of her points came in the fourth quarter when Maryland outscored UConn, 28-19, in its failed comeback attempt.

Jones leads her team averaging a 66.3 field goal percentage — second in the Big Ten — and 10 rebounds per contest.

She earned her first Player of the Week honor on Dec. 12.

The Terps face Nebraska on the road Wednesday before returning to College Park for their first home Big Ten game Saturday against Northwestern.