Springbrook upsets No.13 Paint Branch

(Photo: Williamson, Christopher)

BURTONSVILLE, MD (WUSA) - In what was probably one of the most exciting games of the year, Springbrook defeated Paint Branch on the road 80-76 Friday night.

The Blue Devils were up by as many as 19 points, but the Panthers raced back to get within one.

On the final possession for Paint Branch, Springbrook's star guard Matt Balanc stole a pass and took it the other way.

He scored the layup and the foul.

Balanc scored 29 points, and made the play of the year in the DC area with a monster dunk.

© 2018 WUSA-TV