Students with special needs play baseball with University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD (WUSA) - The University of Maryland baseball team held a baseball clinic exclusively for students with special needs and autism who attend Children’s Guild schools in Chillum, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

The day started off with opening remarks by players and coaches.

Then the fun got started.

Students went through skills development activities and a scrimmage game.

There were some pretty big names that came out to participate.

Orioles Hall of Fame member Mike Bordick was there, along with League of Dreams president Frank Kolarek, and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Adam Kolarek.

25-30 students from the The Children’s Guild’s Prince George’s County campus and The Children’s Guild District of Columbia Public Charter School were present Monday afternoon.

The entire event was organized by League of Dreams, which provides baseball experiences for children unable to compete in traditional leagues.

© 2018 WUSA-TV