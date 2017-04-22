Own goal gives Revolution 2-2 draw with DC United

Apr 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; D.C. United forward Sebastien Le Toux (11) celebrates his goal with midfielder Lamar Neagle (13) and midfielder Ian Harkes (23) during the first half of their 2-2 tie with the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Winslow Townson, Winslow Townson)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (AP) - The New England Revolution took advantage of an own goal early in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw with D.C. United on Saturday night.

D.C. conceded a corner kick in the 48th minute and Kelyn Rowe got two attempts. D.C. cleared the first one beyond the end line but on the second Antonio Mlinar Delamea put his head on the ball, directing it into defender Sean Franklin and deflecting past keeper Bill Hamid.

New England (2-3-3) opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Kei Kamara had a perfect cross to Lee Nguyen, who headed the ball down toward Hamid's feet, just squeezing it inside the post for his fourth goal.

D.C. (2-3-2), which had just four goals this season and had been shutout four times, scored twice in quick succession. Jared Jeffrey pounced on a ball New England failed to clear and hammered home a big shot past Cody Cooper from the top of the box. That came in the 26th and just two minutes later Sebastien Le Toux beat Cooper to the ball after a nice lead from Lloyd Sam and chipped the ball over Cooper. It was the first goals for both players

