DC United ties Sporting Kansas City 0-0 in last RFK opener

WASHINGTON (AP) - Bill Hamid made five saves, including one late against Dom Dwyer, to help D.C. United tie Sporting Kansas City 0-0 on Saturday night in the team's last Major League Soccer home opener at RFK Stadium.

Dwyer spun a defender in the midfield and fired a shot that Hamid knocked away in the 78th minute. Dwyer returned from ankle surgery in November, and has 50 in goals in three seasons.

In the first half, Hamid jumped to punch away Benny Feihaber's free kick over the crossbar in the 14th minute, and Dwyer's header shot from close range sailed over the crossbar in the ninth.

Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia dove to his right to block Marcelo Sarvas's penalty kick in the 17th, and then got up to save Patrick Mullins shot off the rebound. Melia also made five saves.

The United have played at RFK since their debut in 1996. The team will play at Audi Field next season.

