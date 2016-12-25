Sizing up Durkin's first season

Nov 26, 2016; College Park, MD; Maryland Terrapins head coach DJ Durkin reacts in the fourth quarter against Rutgers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Patrick McDermott, Patrick McDermott)

By Michelle R. Martinelli

There are plenty of things DJ Durkin failed to accomplish in his first season as Maryland football’s head coach.

The Terrapins didn’t win a Big Ten road game this year, neither their total offense nor points allowed could escape the bottom five of the conference and, in their toughest, three-game stretch of the season in November, they were outscored 149-13.

But progress is relative, and compared with seasons past, the program under Durkin is pivoting in the right direction with a shift in culture vital to future success.

“Coach Durkin has brought a different framework and mindset to the team,” senior defensive lineman Roman Braglio said. “We’re pushing everything aggressively — high tempo, high energy and things like that. [There’s] definitely a different mindset on the team.”

Following a 2015 3-9 season that ushered in the Durkin era about a year ago, the Terps now boast a 6-6 record and return to the postseason in the Quick Lane Bowl against Boston College in Detroit on Monday.

In a 180-degree spin, Maryland opened its season with a 5-2 start, which included wins over Big Ten foes Purdue and Michigan State. And now, a bowl game victory would end the year on a positive note with a winning record while fostering hope for the Terps to become a Big Ten East power.

Plus, Durkin — who arrived in College Park after a year as Michigan’s defensive coordinator — has suffered the sting of defeat enough for one season.

“I despise losing — really, like [I feel] pain and physically ill,” Durkin told WUSA9. “It is not something that I ever want to get used to or accept, and I won’t.”

He is genuine with his aspirations for the program and, despite skeptics who might laugh it off, trusts the evolutionary path the Terps are on will ultimately steer them toward a Big Ten Championship.

But he also surrounded himself with a staff that believes in the same lofty goals, ensuring the change in culture would trickle down to all aspects of the team. So far, it’s worked.

For assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Pete Lembo, he didn’t just see a team with “tremendous potential.” He saw a new coach with an unrivaled level of preparedness that convinced him to leave his own head coaching position at Ball State to make a meaningful contribution in the program’s turnaround.

“The first time I met DJ, I felt like I had known him for 20 years already,” Lembo said at the beginning of the season. “He just had that vibe about him. He was charismatic. He was sincere.”

The Terps now execute everything with a sense of urgency — whether it’s hustling for a water break on the sidelines of practice or drawing up the next play after the starting quarterback goes down mid-drive. Durkin preaches, “attack everything to the best of your ability,” Braglio said.

Among players, it creates constant position competition knowing anyone more intense could swoop into the starting spot.

“One thing I learned about [Durkin] is we always have to compete,” senior wide receiver Levern Jacobs said. “Nothing is given to anybody — it doesn’t matter your name; it doesn’t matter what you had in the past years. … He’s never going to let us slack, he’s never going to let us get lazy [or] let us get complacent.”

In some ways, emphasizing effort — along with technique and fundamentals across the board — already has paid off in the corners of a relatively successful season, especially on offense.

Led by sophomore running back Ty Johnson, Maryland’s rush offense is third in the Big Ten to Ohio State and Michigan, even after freshman star Lorenzo Harrison was suspended in early November with pending assault charges. Lembo’s punt returners are in the top three too.

Senior quarterback Perry Hills also is having a standout season, despite a lingering shoulder injury that kept him “day-to-day” for much of the season. But his 66 completion percentage is a conference-best, and he’s thrown just three interceptions — a stark contrast to last year’s 13.

Despite a strong graduating class, Durkin sees hope in his team’s returning youth. Along with Johnson and team-leading wide receiver sophomore DJ Moore, most starters on the other side of the ball will be back, including All-Big Ten honorable mention junior linebackers Shane Cockerille and Jermaine Carter.

And as Durkin prepares for the nation’s 17th-best recruiting class, the expectation of excellence and his new culture will be waiting for them.

“We’re still a work in progress, but we’re definitely going in [the right] direction,” Durkin said. “Our players have done a really great job of trying to do everything we’re asking them to do and buy in, and it’s a continual process.

“We’re learning, we’re a young team, so we’ll keep working in that direction.”