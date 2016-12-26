Simone Biles voted AP Female Athlete of the Year

UNDATED (AP) - Gymnast Simone Biles has been voted AP Female Athlete of the Year after her golden run at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Biles won a record-tying four golds along with a bronze for the dominant U.S. women's team in Rio de Janeiro.

In a vote by U.S. editors and news directors announced Monday, Biles received 31 votes out of a possible 59 votes. U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, who won four golds and a silver in Rio, finished second with 20 votes. Serena Williams, who won Wimbledon for the seventh time to tie Steffi Graf's record of 22 Grand Slam titles, and three-time NCAA women's basketball Player of the Year Breanna Stewart tied for third with four votes each.

Biles became the fifth gymnast to win the honor, joining Olga Korbut in 1972, Nadia Comaneci in 1976, Mary Lou Retton in 1984 and Gabby Douglas in 2012. It's company Biles joined while completing a run of dominance that included three straight all-around World Championships, an unprecedented run at the top in a sport where peaks are often measured in months, not years.

AP Male Athlete of the Year will be announced Tuesday.

