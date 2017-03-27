Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images (Photo: Doug Benc, 2010 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Need an excuse to play hookie?

Well, we're calling Monday, April 3 Make Excuses Monday because we want you to join WUSA9 for the NCAA Finals and Nationals' Opening Day.

The Nationals will open at home against the Marlins at 1:05 p.m.

Stephen Strasburg will start. This will be the fourth Opening Day assignment of Strasburg’s career. Previously, he was successful at leading the Nationals to win the Opening Day starts for the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons.

The 2017 NCAA Championship also takes place Monday night at the University of Phoenix Stadium. After several weeks of March Madness brackets, viewers finally get to see which two teams will face off during the final tournament. The final game kicks off at 9 p.m. (ET)

