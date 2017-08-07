Rockville native doing big things in the NFL

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - As a wideout at Wooton High School, Mack Hollins stood out with his 6’3' frame and his ability to make explosive plays. He became a well-known athlete in the Rockville community.

"He had the abiility take the top of with his speed and really spread the field, " Hollins' high school coach Eddie Tolliver commented. "He was very tenacious but humble.

Hollins' athleticism wasn’t the only thing that separated himself from others. The 23-year-old carried a 3.85 GPA and did things in his own unique way.

“Mack’s senior year, he came to school with a suit and tie and carried a briefcase," Tolliver said with a big smile. "That was the world of Mack."

But the college football world didn’t appreciate all that Mack brought to the table. He received no offers from D1 schools.

"I bet there are a lot of schools now wishing they took Mack."

After a year at Fork Union Military Academy to try and get better looks, he had to walk-on at UNC.

Once he got there, Hollins capitalized on his opportunity. With his relentless work ethic, he excelled as a special teams player and led the nation in yards per reception one year. Ultimately, he ranks as one of the more productive wide receivers at UNC.

“I know that drive came from his dad. His dad was very intense and a go getter.”

Then this April in the 4th-round of the draft Mack's dream came true.

“It wasn’t a surprise that he’s there because that morning he got drafted he was here working out. He was doing the little things that helped him get to this point."

Even though he’s just a fourth rounder, Hollins has made a big impact at training camp becoming one of the bright spots for the Eagles receiving corps.

In just a short time, he moved to the second team. And even if he doesn't make it there, special teams will be where he makes his mark.

"I'm here to compete," Hollins told reporters at camp recently. "I’m not a rookie. I’m not a vet. I'm a player and I’m here to compete."

"To quote the great Michael Jordan he hates losing more than he likes to win," Tolliver added. "So he’s gonna do everything in his power to make it on to the field and win."

From walk-on to winning a spot on the Eagles roster, the sky is the limit for the humble kid from Rockville.

