RICHMOND, VA - The Redskins free agent acquisition, D. J. Swearinger is no stranger to teammate Josh Norman. The two played for the Eagles at Greenwood High in South Carolina.

Head Coach Jay Gruden says he likes the way DJ Swearinger plays, covering receivers, breaking up passes. He declared Swearinger the player who's impressed him the most in camp.

Interestingly enough, Norman is not Swearinger's first former high school teammate.

The safety said in a press conference Tuesday, "it's kinda crazy because I got drafted with a high school teammate in Houston, Sam Montgomery. I don't know how that can happen. I got drafted with a high school teammate and ended up coming to play with another high school teammate which is very rare."

He went on to say, "we got a lot of talent in Greenwood and to have two guys on the same team from Greenwood is amazing... can't wait to get back out there with Josh and do what we used to do."

Swearinger wears number 36 for Washington. He said it's a family number as well as the old number for Sean Taylor.

"He definitely wore it well but I definitely want to wear 36 and hold it high," he said.

Taylor, who died in a 2007 burglary attempt, eventually switched to number 21.

