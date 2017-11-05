Redskins player snaps to laundry duty for homeless children

Dec 4, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Washington Redskins long snapper Nick Sundberg (57) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

ASHBURN, VA - Sometimes, making good grades and staying in school isn't a matter of good study habits. Sometimes it's a matter of having a stable home life.

That's where Redskins long snapper Nick Sundberg comes in. He and the team's Charitable Foundation will launch a program Monday called Loads of Love, providing washing machines and dryers to elementary students in DC and Prince George's County.





Sundberg heard about the program from his wife who saw it on social media. It was working with great success in California and he wanted to bring it to the DMV.

Studies show putting washers and dryers in schools and offering laundry services can help boost attendance, class participation and interest in extra-curricular activities.

Sundberg said, "just thinking about it like that if the solution to the problem is that simple, then we're failing as a society by not having programs like this."

The team's long snapper went on to say he had "no clue" the extent of the problem.

Three schools are participating in the pilot program; Magnolia and Valley View Elementary Schools plus Andrew Jackson Academy, all in Prince George's County. Also, two shelters in DC are beneficiaries of the program, the Sasha Bruce House, and Sasha Bruce Independent Living Facility.

Sundberg hopes to "create a blueprint for other NFL or other Charitable Relations Departments... if we can do some good, if we take it step by step, it could be really cool."

He says he hopes to expand the program to other schools in the area.

The ribbon cutting will be Monday morning, November 6.

