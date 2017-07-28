Redskins honor Jim Vance at Training Camp

(Photo: NBC4)

RICHMOND, VA - The Washington Redskins took a moment out of training camp Thursday to honor broadcasting legend Jim Vance.

Vance died Saturday of cancer.

The team presented the NBC4 crew with a jersey bearing Vance's name and the number 4.

The Redskins presented a jeresy with the name of former NBC4 anchor Jim Vance to the crew covering training camp. (Photo: NBC4)

Senior Vice President of Communications, Tony Wyllie told WUSA9 that "Vance was a D.C. legend who meant so much to so many people, even us. He was a big fan. We're saddened by his death."

He said presenting the jersey, "is the least we can do to honor him."

Nearly everyone who knew Vance or watched him has a story.

Wyllie himself said when he was first hired by the Burgundy and Gold (in 2007) there was an event to introduce him and Vance was there. He said, "it meant the world to me."

Former player, Rick, "Doc" Walker said he's glad the team gave the station a Vance jersey.

Walker remembers Vance as a "big fan who loved supporting the team."

Jim Vance was 75 years old and had worked at NBC4 for 48 years.

