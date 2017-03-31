Randy Moss the soccer player?

NFL former wide receiver Randy Moss before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Please let this be real.

Retired NFL superstar Randy Moss, whose 156 touchdowns is second all-time, has signed a contract with United Soccer’s Charlotte Independence.

We aren’t sure if Moss has intentions to actually play or if this is a clever April Fools’ Day prank, but we pray that it’s going to happen.

The 40-year-old NFL legend will wear his patented No. 84, if approved by the USL and U.S. Soccer.

“Renewing my career is something that I’ve thought about doing for a long time now,” said Moss in a team release. “I’m excited to get started with the Charlotte Independence and show the world that I can be a two-sport athlete.”

Moss, who was dubbed “The Freak” after splashing onto the NFL scene, said he has been training via Spartan races and a Crossfit boot camp he hosts in Charlotte.

“Our team stands to gain a lot by bringing in Randy,” said Independence head coach Mike Jeffries. “Obviously, he’s a proven winner and his athleticism is an attribute that translates to any sport he plays.”

The Independence opens their regular season Saturday versus Charleston on the campus of UNC-Charlotte.

But if you want to get into this game, you'll need straight cash, homie.

