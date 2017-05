Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Capitals celebrates after scoring a goal in the third period against the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2012 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick McDermott, 2012 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you could be any one of D.C.'s sports stars, who would you be?

Take our quiz to find out!

RELATED: Where to watch D.C.'s triple threat: Capitals, Nationals and Wizards

Follow Mallory on Twitter: @mallorymhughes

© 2017 WUSA-TV