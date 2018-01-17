Out with the red, in with the blue

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Wednesday morning the Washington Capitals revealed their jerseys that they will wear for the NHL Series at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on March 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The jerseys are a new look compared to their traditional red and white jerseys that fans are used to seeing.

The game will take place in Annapolis which is a largely navy-blue uniform, for the first time in history.

Captials said in a release, “The overall design aesthetic pays homage to the U.S. Navy and highlights key elements of the Capitals’ identity,”

“Each element of the Capitals’ visual identity has been emphasized to create bolder, more visually pronounced uniforms that are meant to make a statement and be more recognizable in the larger outdoor stadium setting.”

Fans will have no problem seeing the white jersey numbers that are designed for better visibility in the stadium

#ALLCAPS x #StadiumSeries WashCaps.com/StadiumSeries A post shared by Washington Capitals (@capitals) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:16am PST

