JR Celski: Men's speedskating team won't repeat Sochi mistakes this year

J.R. Celski competes in the Men's 500 Meter C Final during the 2018 U.S. Speedskating Short Track Olympic Team Trials at the Utah Olympic Oval on December 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo: Harry How/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

In 2014, three-time Olympic medalist JR Celski was disappointed when he left Sochi with only one medal in a relay. This was the only medal won by the U.S. speedskating team.

“Our team had it pretty rough over there,” Celski admitted. “A lot of us were down on ourselves and that energy carries throughout the team.”

Over the next three years, Celski had surgery on his hip, injured his knee and strained his back. But now, he’s healthy and focused on PyeongChang.

The world record holder in the 500 meter has been training in Salt Lake City six days a week, eight to 10 hours a day interchanging between ice and track, and hitting the gym.

“I’ve had to go through several obstacles to get to this point where I’m at today,” Celski said. “I’m really thankful to be here.”

Celski doesn’t expect competition to be easy in South Korea, but says that Team USA has learned from the mistakes made in Sochi.

“I think going forward, if we can just bring that positive spirit and positive energy,” Celski said. “Hopefully [we] pick up a bunch of medals over there.”



