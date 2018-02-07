No.1 recruit in D.C. Mychale Salahuddin picks his school in most unique way

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - When the top prospect in D.C decided to decommit from USC in December, people started to wonder where he would go.

Wednesday afternoon Mychale Salahuddin showed up to National Signing Day wearing a USC jacket, but had both a Syracuse and Pittsburgh hat on the table.

Anticipation was building as Mychale made his announcement.

As he stood up and grabbed the Syracuse hat, he quickly took it off, along with the USC jacket.

He removed his buttoned down shirt, which revealed a Pitt t-shirt.

Who said there's no drama in football?

