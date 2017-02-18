Zetterberg scores in shootout, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-2

Feb 18, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Henrik Zetterberg (40) scores a shootout goal on Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) at Joe Louis Arena. Detroit won 3-2 in a shootout. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Rick Osentoski)

DETROIT (AP) - Henrik Zetterberg scored a tiebreaking goal on Detroit's fifth shootout attempt and then Petr Mrazek stopped Alex Ovechkin, sending the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Detroit jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Fran Nielsen in the first period and Tomas Tatar in the second, but high-scoring Washington responded. Zach Sanford scored late in the second period and Daniel Winnik tied it with 4:48 left in the third.

Mrazek made 34 saves, including two on a power play with 6-plus minutes left in regulation and one early in overtime. Led by Mrazek, the last-place Red Wings avoided a season-long, six-game losing streak.

