Will this stop the Caps from winning a Stanley Cup?

There are a lot of great stats and numbers illustrating why the Washington Capitals might be the best team in the NHL this season. As of Friday, the Caps had:

95 points.

A +71 goal differential.

A 2.09 goals against per game average, best in the league.

But there's at least one number that the Caps and their fans should be concerns about heading into the playoffs. WinnersView.com has more in the video below.

