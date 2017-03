WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals shoots against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at Verizon Center on March 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals normally rely on Alex Ovechkin to make goals, but lately he hasn't been a top scorer.

Ovechkin’s goal drought may have been impacted by fewer shots and shooting from worse locations, but was probably still due to bad luck.

Browser does not support iframes. WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love.

© 2017 WUSA-TV