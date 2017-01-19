Surging Capitals cruise to 7-3 win over Blues

Jan 19, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) is congratulated by defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after scoring against St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton (not pictured) during the third period at Scottrade Center. The Capitals won 7-3. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Andre Burakovsky, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist to lead the Washington Capitals to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Jay beagle, Brett Connolly, Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams also scored, and Alex Ovechkin and Daniel Winnik each had two assists to help Washington earn at least a point in its 12th straight game (10-0-2) for an NHL-best 66 points.

Braden Holtby bounced back from his roughest outing of the season with 22 saves. Holtby was pulled after giving up a season-high five goals on 26 shots in an 8-7 overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Monday. He improved to 22-8-4 and 5-0 lifetime against St. Louis.

Alexander Steen scored twice and Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, which has lost its last three against Washington. The blues have also lost five of their last seven at home.

