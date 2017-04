T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals celebrates with teammates after scoring in a shootout against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Verizon Center on March 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

T.J. Oshie's monster season is going to net the Washington Capitals forward a big pay day.

Oshie has set career highs in goals and shooting percentages this year.

If Washington doesn't re-sign him before free agency begins, he'll join some rare company.

