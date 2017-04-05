Should Braden Holtby win another Vezina Trophy?

Oct 15, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks center Marcus Kruger (16) in the second period at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington Capitals netminder Braden Holtby is widely considered one of the best goalies on the planet, but should he win a second consecutive Vezina Trophy?

Holtby ranks at or near the top of the National Hockey League in wins (tied for 1st), goals against average (2nd), save percentage (7th) and shutouts (1st). He's arguably performed better this season compared to his Vezina Trophy-winning 2015-16 campaign. Still, he's not considered the favorite to win the award for the league's top goaltender.

Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets is tied with Holtby for the league lead in wins, and ranks first in both goals against average and save percentage. He trails only Holtby for the lead in shutouts.

The pair faced off recently, with Holtby and the Caps scoring a 3-2 win over Bobrovsky's Blue Jackets. Is that enough to propel Holtby into the lead for this year's top goaltender award? We'll have to wait and see.

