Sanford's first career goal lifts Caps over Ducks, 6-4

Feb 11, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Zach Sanford (82) celebrates after scoring the go-ahead goal against the Anaheim Ducks late in the third period at Verizon Center. The Capitals won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Rookie Zach Sanford scored his first NHL goal to break a tie late in the third period and the Washington Capitals beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 on Saturday night despite giving back a three-goal lead.

Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists, and T.J. Oshie, Daniel Winnik and Marcus Johansson had a goal and an assist each for the Capitals. Washington won its 12th straight at home entering its bye week.

Braden Holtby made 18 saves to win his 14th consecutive start, and Washington tied an NHL record by scoring five or more goals in an 11th straight home game.

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and two assists for the Ducks, who scored twice in the second and twice in the third period to overcome early deficits of 3-0 and 4-1.

John Gibson made 33 saves for Anaheim, which fell to 1-3-1 with one game left on a six-game road trip.

