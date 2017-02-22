Kuznetsov's 2 goals lead Capitals to 4-1 win over Flyers

Feb 22, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Evgeny Kuznetsov scored two goals, Braden Holtby made 33 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night.

NicklasBackstrom and T.J. Oshie also scored for the NHL-leading Capitals, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Brayden Schenn had the lone goal for the struggling Flyers, who are 2-5 in their last seven games. Michal Neuvirth stopped 25 shots for Philadelphia.

Backstrom gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead in the first period when he scored his 18th goal. He snapped a wrist shot from the right circle and the puck fluttered over Neuvirth's shoulder.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.