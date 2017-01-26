Kuznetsov scores twice, Ovechkin once as Capitals win again

NEWARK, NJ - JANUARY 26: Evgeny Kuznetsov #92 of the Washington Capitals takes the puck in the second period against the New Jersey Devils on January 26, 2017 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night to head into the All-Star break with the most points in the NHL.

Andre Burakovsky and Lars Eller also scored for the Capitals, who have 72 points in 49 games as they seek their second straight President's Trophy. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov added two assists and Braden Holtby made 27 saves for Washington, which is 13-1-2 in its last 16 games.

Stefan Noesen and Adam Henrique scored for New Jersey, which has lost six straight at home. The Devils are tied with Detroit for the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.

