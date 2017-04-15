Kapanen scores double OT winner as Leafs beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Members of the Toronto Maple Leafs mob teammate Kasperi Kapanen #28 (not pictured) after he scored the game winning goal against the Washington Capitals to give the Leafs a 4-3 double overtime win in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffsat Verizon Center on April 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game 11:53 into the second overtime and Frederik Andersen made 47 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Saturday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series.

Kapanen also scored in regulation for Toronto along with James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Rielly, and Andersen made several big stops and keep the Maple Leafs alive.

Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom scored for the top-seeded Capitals, who are now feeling the heat going into Game 3 Monday in Toronto. Braden Holtby made 48 saves before being beaten on the overtime winner.

Not unraveling in a tough atmosphere, the young Maple Leafs showed they belonged on the same ice with the Capitals after losing Game 1 in OT.

© 2017 Associated Press