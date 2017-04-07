How Barry Trotz turned the Capitals penalty kill from a weakness to a strength

Jan 11, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz (L) yells from behind the bench against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period at Verizon Center. The Capitals won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

Having clinched the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top team and home ice advantage throughout the playoffs, the Washington Capitals are in good position to win the team's first ever Stanley Cup.

Although the team has been dominant at 5 on 5 this season, its special teams could be the deciding factor.

In past years the high-powered power play has faltered come playoff time, but the team should be able to count on its elite penalty killing unit.

In the first three years of head coach Barry Trotz's tenure, the team has seen it's penalty kill percentage rise from 81.2% to 85.2% in 2015-16 and 84% in 2016-17. Throughout the three different seasons the Capitals head coach has relied heavily on the same four defensemen to get the job done: Karl Alzner, John Carlson, Matt Niskanen, and Brooks Orpik.

Watch the video below to learn how Trotz has helped make the group so successful.

