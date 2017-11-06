Carlson scores in overtime as Capitals beat Coyotes 3-2

Nov 6, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) celebrates with Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) after scoring the game-winning goal against the Arizona Coyotes in overtime at Capital One Arena. The Capitals won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (AP) - John Carlson scored the winner in overtime as the Washington Capitals came back to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Monday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Carlson scored with 45.4 seconds left on the clock in overtime, his first goal in 16 games, after T.J. Oshie whiffed on his shot attempt. Devante Smith-Pelly and Alex Ovechkin scored in regulation for Washington, which got 24 saves from Braden Holtby.

Clayton Keller scored his rookie-best 11th goal of the season and Christian Fischer added another for Arizona. Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood was one of the best players on the ice with 37 saves on 40 shots.

The Capitals outshot the Coyotes 40-26.

Keller scored exactly a minute in when he blocked a shot by Lars Eller and scored on a 2-on-1 rush. It marked the 12th time in 16 games this season that the Coyotes scored first.

Fischer deflected a centering pass by Christian Dvorak past Holtby at 6:41 to give Arizona a 2-0 lead on its first two shots. Washington dominated play and got on the board 8:41 in on a backhand by Smith-Pelly.

It took until the Capitals' fourth power play for them to break an 0-for-21 home drought. Ovechkin scored from his usual spot in the faceoff circle to tie the score at 2-all 14:23 into the second period.

Washington went 1 for 6 on the power play and is 2 for 26 this season at Capital One Arena.

NOTES: Ovechkin scored his 216th career power-play goal, one back of Jaromir Jagr and Hall of Famer Mike Gartner for 10th in NHL history. ... Capitals D Madison Bowey left midway through the second period after blocking a shot but returned for the third. ... Coyotes LW Anthony Duclair was a healthy scratch for the fourth time in five games.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night as coach Rick Tocchet faces his former team and gets another Stanley Cup ring.

Capitals: Also on a back-to-back as they visit the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

© 2017 Associated Press