Capped off: Blue Jackets' streak snapped at 16 in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) - Columbus delivered a clunker in its try for a historic win.

The Blue Jackets lost 5-0 to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, ending their winning streak at 16 games, one shy of the NHL record.

Columbus lost for the first time since Nov. 26, ending a captivating run for coach John Tortorella's team that fell short of the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins' record of 17 consecutive wins.

The Capitals kept the Blue Jackets' league-leading power play off the board in five chances, and Daniel Winnik, John Carlson, Nate Schmidt, Andre Burakovsky and Justin Williams scored to chase goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bobrovsky had been rock solid during the streak but stopped just 18 of 23 shots Thursday.

A game after being pulled himself, Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby made 29 saves, giving Columbus just its second shutout defeat this season.

The Capitals moved within five points of the Blue Jackets for the top spot in the ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division.

