Capitals' Young Gun: Andre Burakovsky

When you think of NHL hot shots on offense, you may think of Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau.
But Washington Capitals' forward Andre Burakovsky is putting out the numbers without the fame.
21-year-old Burakovsky isn't getting as much playtime as Gaudreau, yet.
WinnersView.com brings stories and statistics together to make you smarter about the sports and games you love.
© 2017 WINNERS VIEW
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs