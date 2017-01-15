Capitals blow out Flyers 5-0 to win 9th consecutive game

Jan 15, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals goalie Philipp Grubauer (31) celebrates with teammates after their game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Verizon Center. The Capitals won 5-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Justin Williams and Matt Niskanen each scored two goals and Philipp Grubauer stopped all 24 shots he faced and the Washington Capitals extended their winning streak to nine in authoritative fashion by crushing the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Sunday.

The Capitals lead the NHL with 63 points.

Despite a sluggish start, the Capitals came alive with four goals on seven shots in the first seven minutes of the third period to turn the game into a laugher.

Washington has outscored its opponents 40-11 during the streak and passed the Columbus Blue Jackets for first place in the Metropolitan Division, Eastern Conference and the league.

Andre Burakovsky also scored a power-play goal for the Capitals, who haven't allowed an even-strength goal in six games.

